Wigan Warriors boss sets sights on Challenge Cup glory as quarter-final line-up confirmed

Wigan coach Matt Peet says he wants to “take the town down to London” for the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, May 28.

The Warriors chief is aware of the club’s rich history of success in the competition, with a record 19 wins.

But he also knows the last of those came back in 2013, with the most recent of their 32 finals in 2017.

Wigan beat Salford Red Devils 20-0 to seal a quarter-final trio to Wakefield Trinity on the weekend of April 9/10.

And the DW Stadium chief explained: “We spoke about the importance of the Challenge Cup to Wigan over the years.

“We dug a little bit into the club’s history in the competition and saw how big it’s been for Wigan in the past.

“My childhood Rugby League experience was built around trips down to Wembley, and we’ve had success since I’ve worked for the club.

“Now we want to take the town down to London.

Peet, however, knows going to Wakefield will be no easy task after Trinity saw off Warrington 16-12 on Sunday.

It was their second win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in eight days after a 38-22 Super League victory over Daryl Powell’s team.

Now Trinity are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 (Wigan last made it two years ago).

Catalans Dragons, the Cup winners in 2018, will host holders St Helens in a repeat of last year’s Super League Grand Final.

Both overcame Championship opposition, with Saints winning 46-4 at Whitehaven and Catalans defeating Featherstone Rovers 27-14 in Perpignan.

Hull KR, having beaten Leigh Centurions 24-18, have another home tie, this time against last year’s beaten finalists Castleford Tigers.

Lee Radford’s Castleford were 14-16 victors at Leeds Rhinos in what was only their second win of the season.

In the other quarter-final, Huddersfield Giants, 30-16 winners at Barrow Raiders, host Hull FC, who romped to a 58-12 success over Sheffield Eagles.

The five Championship sides involved in round six will now contest the 1895 Cup, with the final also at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Matches to be played on the weekend of 9th and 10th April

