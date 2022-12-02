Wigan Warriors release statement following administration of kit distributor

WIGAN Warriors have released a statement following the administration of kit distributor Elite Sports.

Elite Sports distributes the Hummel brand around the UK, but following the former’s administration, a ‘large portion’ of Wigan’s retail stock is currently being kept at the UK port.

The Wigan club’s statement reads: “Elite Sports is a UK distributor of the Hummel brand. Last week, Elite Sports entered into administration.

“A large portion of our retail stock and players training clothing has been retained at the port in the UK until the administrators navigate a way forward.

“We are working around the clock to attempt to get stock in our store before Christmas but this very much out of our control at this stage.

“We will communicate this to our fans once we have a clear way forward.

“We ask that you remain calm and respectful to our retail staff at this difficult time.”