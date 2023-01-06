Rugby league to head to new stadium in 2023 following agreement between Birmingham Council and League One side Midlands Hurricanes

RUGBY LEAGUE is set to head to a new stadium in 2023 following an agreement between Birmingham Council and League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

The partnership between the Council and Hurricanes will see League One games being played at the Alexander Stadium which hosted the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The club stated: “This move to the impressive setting of the Alexander Stadium will allow strong foundations in which the club can grow and develop further. The site infrastructure will give the Hurricanes the ability to grow the sport in the Midlands area through community outreach. It also allows us to explore the avenues of Wheelchair and Women’s rugby in the future.

“The stadium itself is a venue to behold. In a transition year the Hurricanes will play their games on the warm up arena due to the main arena playing surface not being match ready for the 2023 season due to the impact of the commonwealth games, opening and closing ceremonies.”

Greg Wood, the chief executive of the Midlands Hurricanes said: “It has been a long road, however, it is fantastic to finally say officially that Hurricanes have a new home.

“I can’t wait to see the lads running out for the first time on the field with a full venue in a impressive setting. It’s now our mission to make the Alexander stadium our fortress.”

Mike Lomas, the chairman of the Midlands Hurricanes said: “I’d like to thank Greg and his team for their hard work over the last year for making this opportunity possible.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Birmingham City Council and the Alexander Stadium team for their co-operation in enabling us to establish a fantastic platform for Rugby League in the Midlands.”