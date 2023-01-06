Catalans Dragons faced with risk of never-known before punishment following Super League incident against Leeds Rhinos

CATALANS DRAGONS are being faced with the risk of a never-known before punishment following incidents of crowd behaviour in their Super League play-off clash against Leeds Rhinos in 2022.

The Rugby Football League announced in a strong statement this afternoon that: “The club have also been instructed that any further misbehaviour will lead to an unprecedented punishment in the Super League era of having to play two home games behind closed doors – a sanction that has also been suspended until the end of the 2023 season.”

If that misbehaviour does occur again then it will be a watershed moment in rugby league.

The Catalans club acknowledged that supporters had thrown items on to the field of play during the fixture against Leeds, with matters escalating in the 78th minute when the touch-judges felt it necessary to take evasive action as they stood behind the posts – something which should never have to be done on the field at any time.

Further objects were thrown at the match officials as they left the field, and there was a further aggressive incident requiring a response from security staff as the officials left the stadium.