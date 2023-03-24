Rugby League World – Issue 483 (April 2023) – Out Now!

Cover star Jack Welsby talks us through that incredible night in Sydney when Saints became only the second team to secure a World Club Challenge victory in Australia, while Hull KR’s NRL signing Jesse Sue talks about his move to East Yorkshire.

With the Women’s Super League season ready to kick off, we take a club-by-club look at what we can expect for the coming campaign, which looks to take the game further than ever before on the back of a spectacular World Cup.

Newly named York Valkyrie prepared for the new season with a trip to Poland and we get the inside track on how it went.

As usual, we catch up with some of the leading names in both the Championship and League One, including a highly entertaining Quickfire Q & A with Sheffield’s Anthony Thackeray.

We also have all the latest from across the world, with the NRL, France and Serbia all covered.

NB: Rugby League World is NOT available in shops, it is only available direct from us by post (print edition) or digital online edition.

