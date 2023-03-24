Jake Connor decision called out by Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 14-12 to St Helens last night, just a week after losing to Wigan Warriors by the same margin.

It wasn’t for the want of trying by Ian Watson’s men with plenty of pressure applied to the Saints line on a number of occasions.

However, errors and stern Saints defence kept the Giants to two tries, with maverick signing Jake Connor sat on the bench for over 40 minutes on his return from a knee injury.

Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke, however, has questioned Watson’s decision to leave Connor on the bench for over half of the game.

“It’s hard to beat St Helens in a game of rugby league,” Clarke said live on Sky Sports.

“And it’s even harder when they’re in front. If Connor is one of your star players, the maverick star that can unlock the St Helens defence, then you start him.

“If you think he’s only got 40 minutes in his legs, then get to halftime and get somebody else on.”