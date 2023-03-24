Ex-Hull FC and Bradford Bulls forward becomes a firefighter after serious injuries as he explains decision to leave rugby league

IT’S not everyday that you see a former Super League and Championship forward ditch the playing boots for a firefighter’s uniform.

However, for former St Helens academy man Levy Nzoungou, that is now his reality.

Despite playing for 12 different clubs in the UK, France and Australia, Nzoungou only has 47 career appearances to his name after having his time in rugby league cut drastically short by injury.

Born in Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo’s capital, the 25-year-old has had an interesting career to say the least at such a young age.

“I left Congo when I was a little boy and mostly grew up in Toulouse in the south of France,” Nzoungou told League Express.

“I started playing rugby when I was 8 years old and later went to a residential sports academy which developed my skills, leading to me playing for France against England for the Under 16s. Then I started playing for Toulouse.

“Sean Long got in touch with my agent and invited me for a trial with Saints and I arrived in St Helens at 17 years of age, alone and with no English! I did have a lot of help and I settled into my new life.”

Nzoungou went on to explain how a move to Melbourne Storm proved too much as a teenager before a move to Bradford, the firefighter explained, was where his injury problems started.

“18 months later I did a season in Australia with Melbourne Storm which I loved but at 18 years old, being halfway across the world was one step too far,” Nzoungou continued.

“I came back to England and spent the next few years playing at Salford, Hull and Bradford.

“It was there I snapped a tendon in my quad which required a big operation. It was a real blow. Up until then, I’d been pretty much injury free.

“I worked hard on my recovery and signed for Widnes which is where I tore my Achilles. Having back-to-back injuries was devastating – I couldn’t do much in the way of training and missed playing and being with the boys.

“It was tough physically and mentally. I worried about not getting another contract. All I had was rugby and I didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills and look after my family.”

It was during that injury crisis that Nzoungou turned to being a firefighter – though it wasn’t the easiest of transitions!

“I sat at home wondering what my future held. Like most young players, I didn’t have a Plan B. Rugby had been my life since I was a kid.

“But I knew it had to be something where I was part of a team and I felt I’d like to give something back to the community for all the help I’d had over the years.

“It was hard getting into the Fire and Rescue Service and also the training, especially as English is my second language, but Cheshire has been brilliant, and supportive.

“It’s the best job in the world – I learn something new every day – and it’s something I want to do for the rest of my career.”

The former Saints, Hull and Bradford man had one piece of advice for professional rugby players.

“I’m so grateful to have been given this opportunity, to be someone my kids can be proud of.

“And I would advise all the young players in rugby league and other sports to always have a Plan B being a professional sports personality.

“It’s great but unfortunately, you need to remember it’s not forever and it will stop one day!”