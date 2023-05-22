Rugby League World – Issue 485 (June 2023) – Out Friday 26th May

In the new issue of Rugby League World, cover star Matty Ashton tells all about his rise to the top and tries to answer the age old question of “is this Warrington’s year’.

Another player hoping for a big year in 2023 is Hull FC’s Joe Cator – now recovered from his double injury blow, he’s is ready to make up for lost time.

Stalwarts of the lower leagues Alistair Leak and Rhodri Lloyd have experienced both the good and the bad with Batley and Swinton respectively, while Matty Beharrell explains why his rejection from Super League could actually viewed as a good thing.

Featherstone Rovers were once the leading light of the women’s game and they are desperate to get into the top league ahead of next season’s restructure and star centre Chloe Billington is convinced this is the year they will do it after two previous Grand Final heartbreaks.

As well as all the usual features from across the globe, we also take a pictorial look back at a record breaking day for rugby league legend James Roby, England’s double victory over France and the opening stages of the Women’s Nines.

All this and plenty more in another packed issue.

