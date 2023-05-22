Injury Corner: Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos suffer concerning blows

THE Challenge Cup weekend is over and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Friday night when St Helens overcame a strong Halifax Panthers showing before Leigh Leopards cast aside Wakefield Trinity with ease. Elsewhere, Hull KR thrashed the Batley Bulldogs.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Leeds Rhinos went down to the Wigan Warriors in a fast and frenetic fixture, with Warrington Wolves winning away at Catalans Dragons for the second team in 2023. Later on, Salford Red Devils just edged past Huddersfield Giants and a high-scoring affair.

On Sunday, Hull FC cast aside Castleford Tigers with ease as York Knights became the only Championship side to make it into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a big win over London Broncos.

But, which clubs suffered injuries from the weekend?

Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors

Ash Handley (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin (calf) – Leeds Rhinos

Ethan Havard (elbow) – Wigan Warriors

Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) – Wigan Warriors