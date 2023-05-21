The big guns to do battle in Challenge Cup quarter finals

WIGAN WARRIORS will continue the defence of their Challenge Cup against current Super League leaders Warrington Wolves.

In the pick of the quarter-final ties, Wigan host Warrington at the DW Stadium after both earned impressive late away wins in the sixth-round over Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Hull FC, after winning at Castleford Tigers in round six, will welcome St Helens, who dispatched Championship side Halifax Panthers.

Across the city, Salford Red Devils – who won a high-scoring thriller against Huddersfield Giants – will take on Hull KR, victors over Batley Bulldogs.

And Leigh Leopards, who easily beat Wakefield Trinity to secure a quarter-final spot, travel to the last remaining lower-league side, York Knights, who beat fellow second-tier opposition in London Broncos.

The BBC will select two games to be broadcast on BBC1 and BBC2, while the two other matches will be broadcast on ViaPlay.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw:

Hull FC v St Helens

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

York Knights v Leigh Leopards

Ties to be played between June 15-18.

