Rugby League World – March 2023 Issue Out Now!

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 482 (MAR 23)

St Helens pulled off an extraordinary victory in a thrilling World Club Challenge defeating Penrith Panthers 13-12 in golden point extra time to put a spring in the step of not just their own supporters, but anyone who yearns to see the British game challenging Australia’s rugby league hegemony. Although the Panthers will be smarting from their defeat to Saints, they remain hot favourites to retain their NRL crown, and we have a club-by-club preview of the new season down under. Can anyone stop them?

Our cover star Gareth Widdop knows a thing or two about taking on the Aussies, having played in the NRL and for England, talks to us about his move from Warrington to Castleford and his hopes for the season ahead.

Kevin Brown is carving out an impressive media career since hanging up his boots, and he puts down the microphone long enough to chat to us about making the transition from pitch to pitchside in a highly entertaining interview.

We go behind the scenes at Hull FC to find out if Tony Smith can galvanise the club from mid-table under-achievers into Super League challengers.

England international and Leeds Rhinos new recruit Amy Hardcastle takes the hotseat for this month’s Quickfire Q&A and Caitlin Beevers talks to us about the production line of talent at the club which is one of the first to start paying its female stars.

Also inside this month we preview the new National Conference League season, catch up with a State of Origin legend, talk to two of England’s wheelchair world cup winners and so much more including features on the Championship, League One and France.

