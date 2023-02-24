Leigh Leopards and owner Derek Beaumont send message to Keanan Brand after Love Island move

LEIGH LEOPARDS and owner Derek Beaumont have sent a message to their player Keanan Brand following his entry into the Love Island villa.

The news of Brand being a ‘bombshell’ in the villa was announced last night on the hit ITV2 reality show with both Beaumont and the Leigh putting out messages of support to the centre on social media.

Beaumont shared on Twitter: “There’s a Leopard in the house. Leigh’s very own Keanan Brand enters Love Island. Have the greatest time. We are all right behind you.”

Leigh put this on their Twitter page: “𝗔 𝗟𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔 🐆

Good luck to our own Keanan Brand who entered the @loveisland villa last night. ☀️”

Of course, Brand follows in former Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill’s footsteps who made it big following his own Love Island experience last summer.

Since then, O’Neill has accrued over 1.3 million followers on Instagram but, in recent weeks and months, the Cumbrian has expressed his desire to return to rugby league.

Castleford currently have first refusal over the 23-year-old.