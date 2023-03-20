Rugby union England international wants rugby league move admits ex-Wigan and Warrington stalwart

THE crossover between rugby league and rugby union continues to rear its head every so often, particularly in a coaching set-up.

The likes of Martin Gleeson, Jon Clarke, Mike Ford, Mike Forshaw and Andy Farrell have all moved from league to union to become heavily respected coaches in the 15-man code.

In terms of players, the crossover has somewhat died down in recent years, particularly following the notoriety Sam Burgess gained.

However, former England rugby union attack coach, Gleeson, who recently made the trip to Featherstone Rovers to help out friend and ex-teammate Sean Long, has revealed that a few union players would like to try their hand at the 13-man sport – including a forward that “is desperate to play it” according to the former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves star.

“Ellis Genge is a good lad and he loves his league. He is one of few forwards that I’ve seen who loves his rugby league,” Gleeson said on the Out Of Your League podcast.

“He wants to play and I was speaking to Jon Clarke and Ellis was actually meant to go up to Wigan for a couple of days and train with them.

“He loves it and he is desperate to play it.”

Of course, the connection between England international Owen Farrell and rugby league will always be there considering the impact his father, Andy, had on the 13-man code.

And, Gleeson too had his say on a potential move for Farrell.

“Faz (Owen Farrell) loves his league too. When the Rugby League World Cup was on in the Autumn, most of the England Rugby Union lads were upstairs watching the rugby league while they were in camp,” Gleeson continued.

“Billy Vunipola and Manu Tuilagi love it. Marcus Smith as well. But Faz (Farrell) absolutely loves league. He really does love it.

“I asked him if he would play for Wigan, and I think he would, but I’m just trying to think of where he would play and I think he would be a ball-playing thirteen.”