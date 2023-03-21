Paul Wellens wants refereeing consistency after Hull FC man escaped eight-point try but fined by disciplinary

THE results of the Disciplinary Match Review Panel are in and St Helens star Morgan Knowles has been banned for one game following the club’s clash with Hull FC last Friday night.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has yet to see the video of the incident but has confirmed that the club will do due diligence before deciding whether to appeal or not.

“It’s too early to say (if Saints will appeal). I only found out five minutes before the training field, I’ve got to come back in and look back at that tackle,” Wellens said.

“We will see whether that should sit at a B or if we challenge the grading. It’s something we always do, we are thorough in how we approach these situations, it’s not just for this one. We accept if there is guilt there then we will take it on the chin, but if we feel there is something to be challenged then we will challenge it.

Davy Litten, meanwhile, has been fined for a Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour charge for his use of the legs on St Helens’ Jon Bennison as the latter went in for a try.

On the night, and after, there were calls for a potential eight-point try which wasn’t given. All Wellens wants to see is consistency in that area.

“It’s just the lack of consistency in that area, we are either going down the path of they are all eight-point tries or they are not,” Wellens continued.

“You go with what the disciplinary has done there and it should have been an eight-point try. It didn’t affect the result on the night but down the line it could so it’s important that we do get it right.”

Wellens will, however, welcome back Curtis Sironen, Sione Mata’utia and Konrad Hurrell from suspension for this week’s clash against Huddersfield Giants.