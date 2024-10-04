Ryan Hall has say on Willie Peters’ positive half-time team talk in Hull KR win over Warrington Wolves

RYAN HALL has had his say on Willie Peters’ half-time team talk following Hull KR’s 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves.

Rovers were by far the better side in the first-half of the Super League semi-final play-off to lead 10-0 at the break, but Warrington came out and ran in two tries to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Hall believes that Rovers felt like they “had one leg in the Grand Final” at half-time with Peters detailing all the things that Rovers did well at the break.

Live on Sky Sports after the game, Hall said: “I think it was a classic game of two halves, I think we came out and suffocated them.

“We got a good leg up on the scoreboard and on the field. We took a lot out of their energy reserves. But we fell in love with ourselves in the changing rooms and I’m not happy with that.”

Hall was pressed further by Sky Sports host Brian Carney about that feeling and the KR winger said: “Willie Peters read out stats about what we had done in that first-half and I don’t like that at all.

“I don’t like being positive, I like being a realist and negative. I want to be told we are not good enough and to go out there and do it better.

“We fell in love with ourselves and I think we thought we had one leg in the Grand Final.”

Rovers did eventually hold on for a priceless victory which sees the club reach Old Trafford for the first time.