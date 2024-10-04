Player ratings as Hull KR register incredible win over Warrington Wolves to reach first Super League Grand Final

HULL KR have made it to Old Trafford for a Super League Grand Final for the first time with an incredible 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves in controversial circumstances.

It’s fair to say Rovers enjoyed the ascendancy in the opening exchanges and a 16th minute try from James Batchelor was just desserts for the home side’s efforts. Mikey Lewis, however, couldn’t convert as KR led 4-0.

The Wolves thought they had responded as the half-hour approached when Matt Dufty scythed through the KR line, but play was brought back for a harsh obstruction by Matty Nicholson on Tyrone May.

Controversy then struck when Joe Burgess scampered over from dummy-half with no evidence of the ball touching the line. Yet with Liam Moore’s on-field try call, video referee Jack Smith decided not to overturn that decision. Lewis converted to make it 10-0 with half-time in view.

HALF-TIME: HULL KR 10-0 WARRINGTON WOLVES

Whatever Warrington boss Sam Burgess said at half-time certainly worked, and Matty Ashton’s great finish just five minutes after the break put the cat amongst the pigeons. Josh Thewlis, however, couldn’t convert with Rovers still leading 10-4.

With the hour in sight, Ashton grabbed a second with an incredible finish as the Wolves completed a superb turnaround. But Thewlis missed his second conversion of the night as KR still led 10-8.

Those conversions effectively sealed the game as Warrington just couldn’t breach the Rovers line before the end as KR held on.

Hull KR

2 Niall Evalds – 8

35 Joe Burgess – 9

1 Peta Hiku – 7

36 Jack Broadbent – 6

5 Ryan Hall – 6

27 Tyrone May – 6

7 Mikey Lewis – 7

8 Sauaso Sue – 9

14 Matt Parcell – 6

16 Jai Whitbread – 6

17 Matty Storton – 5

12 James Batchelor – 8

11 Dean Hadley – 7

Substitutes

9 Jez Litten – 5

15 Sam Luckley – 6

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 8

37 Jack Brown – 6

Tries: Batchelor (16), Burgess (35)

Goals: Lewis 1/2

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty – 7

2 Josh Thewlis – 5

14 Rodrick Tai – 5

3 Toby King – 8

5 Matty Ashton – 9

6 George Williams – 7

7 Josh Drinkwater – 6

42 Luke Yates – 8

9 Danny Walker – 6

8 James Harrison – 7

43 John Bateman – 6

13 Matty Nicholson – 6

11 Ben Currie – 6

Substitutes

10 Paul Vaughan – 7

15 Joe Philbin – 7

17 Jordy Crowther – 5

32 Sam Powell – 6

Tries: Ashton (45, 58)

Goals: Thewlis 0/2

