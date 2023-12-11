London Broncos make sixth signing ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have made their sixth signing ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Joining the likes of Gideon Boafo and Rhys Kennedy, Whitehaven star Josh Rourke will link up with the capital club for the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old made 28 appearances for Whitehaven in 2023, scoring 11 tries and totalling 164 points, with Rourke also making a Super League appearance in 2022 for Salford Red Devils.

London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles said: “Josh is a tremendous talent and i’m delighted we’ve been able to bring him to London.

“He was particularly good against us at the Cherry Red Records Stadium towards the back end of the season, scoring two try’s and making a series of big defensive efforts.

“I can’t wait to see Josh develop in a full time environment with us.”

Rourke picked up five awards at the Whitehaven awards night last season including the director’s player of the year, the coach’s player of the year, the players’ player of the year and the supporter’s player of the year.

The 24-year-old said: “When I got the call to say London was interested in me, I was attracted straight away. As a player, I want to test myself at the highest possible level & be the best I can be.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads & being in a full time environment. I can’t wait to get started & get stuck into pre season.

“It’s going to be a great experience & hopefully a big 2024!”

