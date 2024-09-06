Lee Briers opens up on St Helens move as assistant coach

LEE BRIERS said “there is nothing like coaching your hometown club” after being confirmed as St Helens’ assistant from next season.

Briers will return to Super League after two years in the same role at Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, on a deal until 2026.

He has also been on the coaching staff at Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, and remains part of Shaun Wane’s England backroom team.

While he spent almost all of his playing career with Warrington, he started out at St Helens, making six first-team appearances, and said he had always retained a strong emotional connection with the club.

Briers said: “It’s pretty emotional, I’ve got goosebumps and now it’s getting confirmed the hairs on my arms are standing up, I’m genuinely so excited!”

“In sport you can be a professional, you can give your all for different clubs and you can have great relationships and bonds – but there is nothing like playing or coaching for your hometown club.

“Me and my family never left the town and for 27 or so years I’ve had to put up with being seen as kind of like the enemy, but now it’s just a surreal moment for me and my family – I can’t wait.”

Briers will work under head coach Paul Wellens, who has come under pressure this season amid a downtown in results.

“My conversations with Wello have been everything I thought they would be, with what is a fabulous leader,” added Briers.

“I’m so excited to work under him, learn from him, and add my bit to make the team where the team should be.

“To me, St Helens’ identity has always been Saints are ‘The Entertainers’ and there’s a bit of work to do.

“Paul will direct me on what I need to do and what he feels is right to do, I will also have bring my ideas and we will come up with a plan where we will have St Helens being ‘The Entertainers’ with the likes of the players we will have.”

