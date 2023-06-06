Catalans Dragons star Tom Johnstone explains story of missing tooth after Sky Sports interview

EAGLE-EYED Sky Sports viewers will have noticed on Saturday afternoon that Catalans Dragons star Tom Johnstone was missing a tooth.

The former Wakefield Trinity star had produced a performance for the ages in Catalans’ 46-22 drubbing of Wigan Warriors in the second game of Super League’s Magic Weekend on Saturday.

Johnstone touched down for a hat-trick, with three brilliant finishes and was subsequently awarded Sky’s Player of the Match for his exploits.

However, one of Johnstone’s front teeth was missing – something which was quickly picked up by viewers with people concerned that the England flyer had lost one of his prized possessions during the game.

BITING NEWS… Concern here in Perpignan this Monday morning as Catalans Dragons flew home from Newcastle without one of their front-rowers. The club is working swiftly to fill the gap in Tom Johnstone's smile after he scored a hat-trick and lost a tooth.

❤️💛🐉🦷 pic.twitter.com/RKL7SKL93r — Catalan Media 🇨🇵 (@catalanmedia) June 5, 2023

Those fears, however, have been quickly quelled by Johnstone himself who took to social media this morning to explain the hilarious story behind the missing tooth.

Johnstone tweeted: “Update on the missing tooth – Basically I got it removed last year when it died after being hit in a game.

I have a fake one but I don’t wear it during the match and didn’t have time to get it from the changing rooms before the interviews.”

Update on the missing tooth –

Basically I got it removed last year when it died after being hit in a game.

I have a fake one but I don’t wear it during the match and didn’t have time to get it from the changing rooms before the interviews🤦🏼‍♂️🫠. pic.twitter.com/9Ha1pynhfs — Tom Johnstone (@TomJohnstone01) June 5, 2023

A remarkable story for a remarkable player who just can’t stop scoring for his new club following the off-season move from Wakefield.