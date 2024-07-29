Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley in staunch response over Leeds Rhinos links

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has launched a staunch response to links about him taking the Leeds Rhinos job.

Rowley continues to be linked with a move to Leeds, where his former chief Ian Blease is now sporting director, despite former Parramatta Eels’ number one Brad Arthur taking the reins at Headingley in the short-term.

However, Rowley, who spoke to the press in the aftermath of the Red Devils’ 30-22 victory over Castleford Tigers at the weekend, reiterated his commitment to Salford with his contract running out at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

“I don’t think we see enough in the game where people sign contracts and are happy to honour that contract and that’s exactly where I’m at. I come to work every day with a smile, absolutely,” Rowley said.

“I love the players, I love the staff, I love the club, I love the fans. I’ve got no dramas there, so my future, unless Salford sell me, is very much with this group.”

Rowley went on to clarify his contract at the club: “That’s my contract, so that’s what it says on the paper.”

