Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley still waiting on RFL salary cap decision ahead of St Helens Super League opener

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has revealed he is still waiting on the RFL’s confirmation about lifting the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on the club last month.

That cap was imposed by the governing body as a result of Salford’s financial problems which saw the club successfully request a £500,000 advance on its central distribution funding.

A potential firesale of Red Devils stars was narrowly avoided as Rowley looks to go into Round One of Super League with all the players in his squad at his disposal following a consortium takeover led by businessman Dario Berta.

However, the club are still waiting to hear back from the RFL with regards to the lifting of the sustainability cap.

“I’m still waiting for confirmation from the RFL on that one,” Rowley admitted.

“But we’ll prepare for a positive outcome and our strongest team is getting ready to play at St Helens.”

Following the news of the club’s takeover, Rowley admitted that it can give the “long-suffering” Salford fans some excitement.

“I think more for the fans. The players have always been consistent in their character and attitude off the field and have never wavered – they would have been good enough to get contracts elsewhere.

“However, for the long-suffering Salford fans – the rollercoaster, the lack of information – they have something to get excited about now.

“They can come and support their team. It’s important with 150 years of history and legacy that they get to share the journey with us confidently starting from this season.”