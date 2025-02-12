RFL confirms nothing has changed on Salford Red Devils’ salary cap issue as things stand

THE RFL has confirmed that nothing has changed on Salford Red Devils’ salary cap issue as things stand.

The Red Devils are currently playing with a £1.2 million sustainability cap which saw their squad heavily depleted for their trip to the Midlands Hurricanes in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

The RFL was approached for comment by League Express, with the governing body confirming that discussions are ongoing in order to reach a decision before Salford boss Paul Rowley names his squad to take on St Helens on Saturday evening.

If a decision cannot be reached by the weekend, it could see the Red Devils once more depleted going into Round One of Super League.

Salford boss Paul Rowley revealed in his press conference yesterday that he had received no clarification surrounding the issue, with new chief executive Chris Irwin meeting with the governing body yesterday.

That cap was imposed by the governing body as a result of Salford’s financial problems which saw the club successfully request a £500,000 advance on its central distribution funding.

A potential firesale of Red Devils stars was narrowly avoided as Rowley looks to go into Round One of Super League with all the players in his squad at his disposal following a consortium takeover led by businessman Dario Berta.

However, Rowley admitted about the continued wait on the salary cap: “I’m still waiting for confirmation from the RFL on that one,” Rowley admitted.

“But we’ll prepare for a positive outcome and our strongest team is getting ready to play at St Helens.”