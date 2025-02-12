London Broncos takeover in serious doubt in potential crippling blow for Championship club

THE proposed takeover of London Broncos is in serious doubt in what could potentially be a crippling blow for the Championship club.

Reports last month suggested that London would be bought by a consortium of Australian investors, with Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington trying in a private capacity to help the Broncos find new owners.

That saw a potential deal with the Brisbane Broncos club being mooted, but it’s fair to say that the NRL club were not a fan of the speculation.

“I’m aware of interest from English clubs seeking investment from their Australian counterparts,” Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said at the time.

“But to be clear, ownership of a UK club is not something the Brisbane Broncos are considering right now.”

Now City AM is claiming that the London club’s ownership remains in “serious doubt” ahead of their trip to Bradford Bulls for Round One of the Championship this weekend.

City AM states: “NRL side Brisbane Broncos have held talks about buying into London in a deal brokered by Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington and the chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’Landys. But Brisbane Broncos board members are understood to have expressed doubts after news of the negotiations was reported last month.

“Several other Australian sides are currently being sounded out to replace the Brisbane Broncos, while the NRL may also come on board as a minority investor.”

Of course, long-standing owner and chairman David Hughes stepped down following the club’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.