Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique join race for Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust

SALFORD RED DEVILS and Castleford Tigers have joined the race for Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust.

League Express understands that, following Brodie Croft’s impending move to Leeds Rhinos, Salford have been looking for a replacement to partner Marc Sneyd for 2024 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are keen to bolster their halfback options with Rowan Milnes joining the club to play alongside Jacob Miller, whilst Danny Richardson is recovering from a horrendous ACL injury.

Of course, Castleford need to vacate one of their quota spots given that they already have seven overseas players, with Miller or Albert Vete the most likely to leave The Jungle.

Toulouse Olympique, meanwhile, are aiming to build a squad that can once more challenge in 2024 following a disappointing end to the 2023 Championship season, losing in the play-off Grand Final to the London Broncos.

Cust did have an option to extend his current Wigan contract into 2024, but the Warriors would not take him up on that considering the form of Bevan French at halfback and Brad O’Neill at hooker.

The 25-year-old will effectively be a free agent come November.

