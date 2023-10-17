Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies reportedly signs for new club following Super League heroics

WIGAN WARRIORS star Morgan Smithies has reportedly signed for a new club following his Super League heroics with his hometown club.

The sensational loose forward made 55 tackles and 19 carries in 80 minutes for the Warriors in their 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons in the Grand Final at the weekend.

And his performances throughout the season haven’t gone unnoticed on the other side of the world, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Smithies is set to join the Canberra Raiders.

A transfer fee will have to be paid according to the Telegraph, with Smithies one of the highest-rated young forwards in Super League.

