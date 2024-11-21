Salford Red Devils chief executive Paul King reflects on move away from The Willows and how deal was “done in desperation”

SALFORD RED DEVILS chief executive Paul King does not regret the move to the Salford Community Stadium, but that the current deal does nothing for the Super League club.

Salford moved away from The Willows – a venue they had played at since 1901 – ahead of the 2012 Super League season to the new facility in Barton-upon-Irwell.

And, since then, the club has struggled to both attract the crowds and negotiate a better deal with both Peel Group and Salford City Council.

As such, the Red Devils are currently in a place whereby they earn zero income from purchases around the stadium on game days.

For King, it’s a move that was perhaps necessary, but that isn’t paying off under the deal in place.

“I loved The Willows. We always seemed to play entertaining rugby there. It felt a bit different and the atmosphere did too,” King told The League Express podcast.

“It was very intimidating for the opposition. I think it was part of the DNA there and it still is but I don’t think you can regret the move.

“I think because of the upkeep on the stadium far exceeded their ability to generate the income, they had to.

“I don’t regret coming here, it is a great stadium and a brilliant facility but I don’t think we are in a deal where we can do anything with it.

“We survive on ticketing and club sponsorships. In terms of milking the stadium, that deal is 12 years old and I think it was a deal done in desperation.”

There has, however, been movement in that regard with Salford City Council agreeing to purchase the Peel Group’s shares which may well yield a new long-term tenancy agreement which will allow the Red Devils to retain the matchday income they generate.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast