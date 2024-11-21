When every Super League side will travel to Catalans Dragons with two clubs making the journey twice

IT is often the first port of call when a Super League fan looks at the fixture list: when is the away fixture at Catalans Dragons?
Of course, top flight fans have made the Stade Gilbert Brutus almost like a second home since the French side joined the competition in the mid-2000s.
A guaranteed holiday with guaranteed sun – for the majority of the time – can lure fans across the Channel in their thousands.
So just when do the other 11 Super League sides make the trip across in 2025?
Castleford Tigers
Round 23
Saturday 23rd August Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers 6pm
Huddersfield Giants
Round 16
Saturday 28th June Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants 5.30pm
Hull FC
Round One
Friday 14th Feb Catalans Dragons v Hull FC 8pm
Round 13
Saturday 31st May Catalans Dragons v Hull FC 5.30pm
Hull KR
Round 19
Saturday 19th July Catalans Dragons v Hull KR 6pm
Leeds Rhinos
Round Four
Saturday 8th March Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos 5:30pm
Leigh Leopards
Round 15
Saturday 21st June Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards 5.30pm
Salford Red Devils
Round Eight
Saturday 19th April Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils 6pm
St Helens
Round Six
Saturday 29th March Catalans Dragons v St Helens 5.30pm
Wakefield Trinity
Round Nine
Saturday 26th April Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity 5.30pm
Warrington Wolves
Round 18
Saturday 12th July Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves 6pm
Wigan Warriors
Round 12
Saturday 24th May Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors 5.30pm (Sky)
Round 24
Saturday 30th August Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors 8pm
