When every Super League side will travel to Catalans Dragons with two clubs making the journey twice

IT is often the first port of call when a Super League fan looks at the fixture list: when is the away fixture at Catalans Dragons?

Of course, top flight fans have made the Stade Gilbert Brutus almost like a second home since the French side joined the competition in the mid-2000s.

A guaranteed holiday with guaranteed sun – for the majority of the time – can lure fans across the Channel in their thousands.

So just when do the other 11 Super League sides make the trip across in 2025?

Castleford Tigers

Round 23

Saturday 23rd August Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers 6pm

Huddersfield Giants

Round 16

Saturday 28th June Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants 5.30pm

Hull FC

Round One

Friday 14th Feb Catalans Dragons v Hull FC 8pm

Round 13

Saturday 31st May Catalans Dragons v Hull FC 5.30pm

Hull KR

Round 19

Saturday 19th July Catalans Dragons v Hull KR 6pm

Leeds Rhinos

Round Four

Saturday 8th March Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos 5:30pm

Leigh Leopards

Round 15

Saturday 21st June Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards 5.30pm

Salford Red Devils

Round Eight

Saturday 19th April Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils 6pm

St Helens

Round Six

Saturday 29th March Catalans Dragons v St Helens 5.30pm

Wakefield Trinity

Round Nine

Saturday 26th April Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity 5.30pm

Warrington Wolves

Round 18

Saturday 12th July Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves 6pm

Wigan Warriors

Round 12

Saturday 24th May Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors 5.30pm (Sky)

Round 24

Saturday 30th August Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors 8pm

