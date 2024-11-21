Sheffield Eagles star writes passionate and revealing letter in support of Mark Aston

SHEFFIELD EAGLES star Bayley Liu has writen a passionate and revealing letter in support of head coach Mark Aston.

Aston was suspended for 18 months in October after playing Matty Marsh in a Challenge Cup tie in March when his return to action hadn’t been correctly signed off by the club doctor.

Aston was suspended by a RFL tribunal last month. His representatives asked the RFL to allow an immediate appeal to Sport Resolutions but the governing body demurred. But now it has changed its mind after pressure from Aston’s supporters, including a number of club owners.

Sheffield players have also been in full support of Aston, with the man at the centre of the controversy – Matty Marsh – giving his head coach a ringing endorsement.

Now, Scotland international Liu has written a letter to League Express to outline his own story.

“I am writing this letter in a show of support for my coach Mark Aston,” Liu writes.

“I have suffered from many concussions throughout my playing career, which was brought to light in 2021 while playing for the Dewsbury Rams.

“I had three major concussions during that season due to being reckless in the way I tackled, which came from how I grew up playing.

“One of those concussions resulted in my being hospitalised to what they thought to be a bleed on the brain while playing for the Rams.

“Not realising how this could possibly affect me in the future, It wasn’t until I had seen a head specialist for the third time in the 2021 season that I realised how this could impact me if this was to continue.

“I was not offered another contract by Dewsbury because of this and the club was hesitant to take that risk.

“Understandably. I was at a crossroads. Specialists advised me to stop playing and I was afraid clubs would not want to take any risks knowing my history.

“But after having no symptoms following those concussions I decided I wanted to continue to play and sought another opportunity.

“I was fortunate enough to sit down with Tubbs (Mark Aston) for a coffee, hoping for an opportunity for the 2022 season.

“I will always remember the first words he said to me, which were: “I’ve watched your games and the only problem you have is your technique and your mentality, which I can help coach out of you.”

“This stuck with me. Fast forward three seasons playing under Tubbs and I was fortunate enough to play in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup for Scotland as well as being on the way to reaching my potential as a player.

“Since then I have had only one concussion, which was just an unfortunate accident, which we all know sometimes is a part of the game we choose to play. But the care and time Tubbs and the club took to help me get back was first class.

“I would also like to mention that as a player who has dealt with and continues to deal with mental health issues, I have always had the support of Tubbs, whether it’s been to sit out a game to get my head right, or always being there as someone to talk to. I have never felt pressured to play and always felt like I can go to Tubbs for support. Any injuries I have had, whether big or small, he has always pushed the club to help me get sorted.

“I would not be the player I am today nor where I am today in life without the support of Tubbs.

“Bayley Liu, Sheffield Eagles RLFC.”

