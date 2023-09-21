Salford Red Devils confirm exits of Super League players

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed the exits of two of their Super League players ahead of the 2024 season.

The Lancashire club, last night, confirmed that Rhys Williams and James Greenwood will depart Salford Red Devils upon expiry of their contracts.

Williams has scored 22 tries in 55 appearances over four seasons for Salford whilst Greenwood has played just 14 times.

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has said: “On behalf of all of the lads, we thank them for their contributions to the group and their friendship during their time at Salford.

“We wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has added: “I would like to put on record and say a very much heartfelt thank you to both Rhys and James for their service, dedication and professionalism whilst they have both been with us at Salford Red Devils.

“Both players have served rugby league and Super League greatly; who can forget that they were both were try scorers in our 2020 Challenge Cup final appearance, with both giving everything on the pitch from the moment they joined the club.

“I send James & Rhys – and their respective families – our best wishes for the future; they will always be very welcome back to the Salford Stadium!”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.