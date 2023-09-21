Hull KR star Jack Walker finds new Super League club for 2024

JACK WALKER has found a new Super League club to call his home in 2024.

After a short-term spell with Hull KR, Walker has now signed for Super League and arch-rivals Hull FC.

The 24-year-old, who spent part of the 2022 campaign on loan with the Black & Whites, re-joins the club from Hull KR, signing a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

The Super League Grand Final winner will add some impressive depth to Tony Smith’s squad next season, linking up with fellow spine options Tex Hoy and Davy Litten as he makes the move to the west side of the River Hull.

Walker has already amassed almost 100 senior appearances since his impressive debut season with Leeds Rhinos back in 2017, spending six years at Headingley before his loan spell with the Airlie Birds last year.

Making a memorable club debut in FC’s 34-28 Magic Weekend win over the Robins at St James’ Park, Walker was awarded the Man of the Match award for his efforts, making a further five appearances in the second-half of the campaign, scoring twice and catching the eye throughout.

The England Knights representative, who possesses some impressive pace and ball handling skills, began 2023 with a loan spell at Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls, scoring three tries, before signing a short-term deal with KR for the remainder of the campaign.

The hard-working full back, who was clocked as one of the club’s best trainers at the end of last season, has scored three tries in his last seven Super League appearances, notching 14 tackle busts along the way as one of the Robins stand out players.

Walker becomes Hull’s fourth signing ahead of the new campaign, with NRL trio Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, and Franklin Pele already signed up for 2024.

Speaking on the decision to join the club, Walker said: “I’m buzzing to be back for 2024. I’ve always had a lot of respect for the club, especially after giving me a big opportunity last season.

“I really enjoyed my time here in 2022; the fans are awesome and I feel like I learnt a lot in the short space of time I was here too. I formed some great relationships too and although there’s been plenty of change since then, I can’t wait to link up with some familiar faces again, and with my new teammates.

“There’s some hungry young players in the squad who, like me, are determined to push themselves to the next level, including in the spine – the competition for places with the likes of Tex and Davy is a healthy thing to have and we can help each other become better players.”

Walker added: “Although I’ve been here before, it’s a new challenge for me – I’ve heard some great stuff about Tony (Smith) as a coach, and I’m excited by the new signings coming in too.

“I feel like I’ve proved this season that I’m capable of playing week in, week out – I’ve done a lot of work on my body in the last twelve months and that hard work is paying off. I’m still only 24 so I’m still looking to improve and learn, and I can definitely do that next season under Tony.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, added: “Jack is an exciting young player, and the fact he is still young makes him all the more exciting for us.

“He adds to our depth and versatility in the back line with a number of young players in there.

“Jack does a lot of very good things, he is a very talented player which our fans had a glimpse of during his loan spell here last season.

“I am always attracted to players with ambition and a desire to get better and Jack certainly ticks all of the right boxes in that department. He has a first-class, professional attitude and he is a player I am really looking forward to working with.”

