Three potential destinations for Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden

CASTLEFORD TIGERS look destined to be one of the busiest Super League sides in terms of recruitment and retention heading into the 2024 season.

A number of players will depart The Jungle including the likes of Kenny Edwards, Suaia Matagi, Alex Sutcliffe and Nathan Massey – as well as star winger Greg Eden.

Eden, now 32, will leave after six years at Castleford. But, where could he go?

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone seems to be the destination that most people are leaning towards with reports in the media also linking Eden with a move to Castleford’s near neighbours. If Rovers do make Super League then they will need experienced top flight bodies – and Eden is certainly one of those who knows his way to the line. The 32-year-old will also help Featherstone get out of their back end with his willingness to make the hard yards. Of course, Eden’s injury concerns over the years have been well documented, but he still very much knows his way to the line.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford are seemingly building something good at Odsal, with Lee Greenwood and Brian Noble delivering excellently since Mark Dunning’s exit earlier this season. The Bulls have already extended deals for the likes of Kieran Gill, Jordan Lilley and Keven Appo and adding Super League quality in Eden would do them no harm in either Super League or the Championship. Bradford have seen David Foggin-Johnston leave for Keighley Cougars, but Eden would be a definite asset for all concerned at Odsal.

Wakefield Trinity

In terms of bouncing back, Wakefield need to do so – and quickly. If Daryl Powell is appointed as Trinity head coach then Eden could well follow given how well the two linked up at Castleford. Though Wakefield do have Lee Kershaw, it remains to be seen whether Romain Franco and Tom Lineham would be kept on in the Championship. Plus, Trinity need experience in the second tier in order to make their way to the top of the table – Eden would provide that in spades.

