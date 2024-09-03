Salford Red Devils’ delight as stadium deal finally approved

SALFORD City Council have committed to fully acquiring Salford Red Devils’ home stadium, the club have confirmed.

The Salford Community Stadium is currently 50 percent owned by the local authority with the other half of shares owned by property company Peel.

The Super League’s club future at the ground has been uncertain in recent years, with an unfavourable lease that they say holds them back financially.

Mayor Paul Dennett has said he wants to keep the Red Devils at the 12,000-capacity stadium, which is shared with rugby union side Sale Sharks.

It is now expected that a new long-term tenancy agreement will be negotiated which will allow the Red Devils to retain the matchday income they generate.

Salford managing director Paul King said: “It’s great news that the council have now taken the decision to fully acquire the stadium.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point, and the decision is another step towards a sustainable and bright future for Salford Red Devils.

“We look forward to sitting down with the council and Sale Sharks and agreeing a tenancy deal that works for us all and secures the long-term future of Rugby League in our city.”

The deal will see the council fully acquire not only the stadium, but also the surrounding land which it believes it can regenerate to recoup the costs.

