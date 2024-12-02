Salford Red Devils flop David Nofoaluma finds new club

SALFORD RED DEVILS flop David Nofoaluma has found a new club.

Nofoaluma signed for the Red Devils on a one-year deal early on in the 2024 Super League season following his controversial exit from NRL side Wests Tigers, but will now ply his trade with Pia Donkeys in the French Elite One competition.

Despite being a Wests veteran, the 31-year-old was loaned out to the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2022 NRL season before reportedly being told by new Tigers head coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn’t play first-grade with the club again.

That led to Nofoaluma taking the alleged comments to the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) as the winger took legal advice over the issue.

He then refused to train with the Tigers which was seen as the first breach before arriving late to training after two weeks of talks between himself, Wests and the RLPA.

Nofoaluma was then released following a second breach of his contract, with Salford taking advantage, but the winger played just twice before exiting.

The 31-year-old then signed for the Glebe Dirty Reds for the Ron Massey Cup this year, but has now made his way to France with Pia.

