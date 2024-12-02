Controversial ex-Championship head coach finds surprising new role

CONTROVERSIAL former Championship head coach Alan Kilshaw has found a surprising new role in Australia.

Kilshaw, who was head coach of Swinton Lions during their 2024 Championship campaign which ended in relegation, has linked up with Queensland side Oakey Bears as Director of Coaching and Development.

The ex-Swinton boss is currently under investigation by the RFL after allegations were made against him following a game between Swinton and Widnes Vikings during the 2024 season.

Images had been shared on social media by Widnes’ Nick Gregson, who had previously played for the Lions, that showed the Vikings’ forward with a photoshopped noose around his neck with the words ‘bully him’.

During that fixture, Gregson dislocated his shoulder with a long history of shoulder issues and, as a result, an RFL investigation was launched though the tribunal has yet to sit.

Now, Kilshaw will take up the role Down Under.

The club posted on Facebook: “The Oakey Bears Rugby League Club is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alan Kilshaw as our new Director of Coaching and Development! 🎉

“After an extensive search, we believe we have found the leader to build a football program aimed at returning the Bears to finals contention across both our junior and senior teams.

“The Oakey Bears are on a mission to become a destination club—a club where players want to stay and where others aspire to join. We are focused on developing our home-grown talent while attracting new players through the quality of our football program. With a significant investment in cutting-edge technology and coaching staff, the Bears want to create an environment that nurtures success, fosters growth, and builds loyalty. Our vision is to make Oakey a club that stands out—a place players are proud to represent and excited to be part of.

“Alan’s role is to lead this transformation.

“Alan brings a wealth of experience to the club:

“🏆 Championship-winning coach with success in both the UK and Australia

“📅 Over 200 first-grade games coached in his career

“🎓 NRL High-Performance Coach qualification and UKCC Level Three Coaching qualification

“✍️ Qualified teacher and former development manager with a drive for excellence both on and off the field

“Alan’s proven track record of success, combined with his dedication to player development and coaching excellence, makes him the ideal person to lead the Oakey Bears into an exciting new era.

“We can’t wait to see the impact Alan will have as we set our sights on becoming a powerhouse in the TRL once again! 💪🐻

“Alan and his family will be relocating to Oakey in January, and we look forward to welcoming them into the community.”

