Salford Red Devils forward makes season-long loan move

BARROW RAIDERS have signed Salford Red Devils front-rower Jamie Pye on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old penned a professional contract at the Super League club in July, becoming a full-time member of Paul Rowley’s squad for 2025.

Pye’s loan deal comes in the wake of the new dual-registration partnership between both clubs, which was recently announced ahead of the 2025 season.

The 6’4 forward spent the latter half of the 2024 season with the Raiders, appearing six times and scoring once.

Pye will be eligible to play and train with both clubs, but is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round of games in any given week.

The Red Devils will have the option to recall the highly-rated prop at any point after the first two weeks of the loan.

On his return, Pye said: “I’m grateful to be back at Barrow. When the chance to return for the season came, I couldn’t say no.

“I wanted to come back to gain even more valuable experience that can put me in good stead for my return to Salford and the rest of my career.”

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “It’s great news for the club to be getting Jamie Pye on a season-long loan. Jamie played for us last year until he was called up to play in Salford’s first team against Wigan.

“His physical presence and power were a revelation last year, and we all saw the massive potential he has.

“We are all excited to play a part in Jamie’s development, and I’m thankful that my good friend Paul Rowley thinks we can help Jamie fulfil the expectations Salford have for him.

“It speaks volumes for us as a club that Paul and the Salford club trust us to help develop such an emerging talent.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie back for the 2025 season.

“We felt he made a big impact in the short time he was here last season, and I’m confident that Jamie will have a very bright future in the sport.

“I’d like to personally thank Paul Rowley for helping us get this deal over the line. I can’t wait to see what Jamie can do in Raiders colours this year.”