Warrington Wolves’ new signing makes “frosty” admission as he gears up for second season in Super League

NEW Warrington Wolves halfback Oli Leyland has tapped into the cold weather of late by insisting that the competition for places in the halves is about keeping all playmakers “frosty”.

Leyland, who enjoyed a first season in Super League with relegated London Broncos in 2024, has joined Warrington to compete with George Williams and Leon Hayes in the halves.

Though such competition could put off less hardy footballers, Leyland thinks it will get the best out of all three players.

“You’ve got to get the best out of each other. If I’m not there and we’ve got Leon and George then how do they stay frosty? If I start playing and it’s me and George or me and Leon, then how do I stay frosty?” Leyland told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Iron sharpens iron and if we’re going to achieve the goals we want to this year, we need three and, with Stefan [Ratchford], four players who are on top of their game pushing each other every week.”

Though Leyland made almost 100 appearances in the colours of his hometown club London, the 23-year-old still has very much grounded ambitions for his new club.

“My goal this year is to make my debut and become a better player than I was last year,” he added.

“I believe that if I can improve as a player and get the best out of me then in turn, it will help improve the team.”