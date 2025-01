WARRINGTON WOLVES’ pre-season fixture away at Halifax Panthers has been cancelled.

Heavy snowfall, and further adverse weather predicted this week has led to the decision for the postponement.

A young Warrington side comprised of Reserves and Academy players were due to travel across the Pennines for former Academy player and Halifax stalwart James Saltonstall’s Testimonial game.

A further update about the fixture and tickets issued will be made in due course.