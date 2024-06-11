Sky Sports select Super League fixtures for broadcast in August as fixture dates and times moved

SKY SPORTS have made their selections for exclusive coverage in Rounds 20 and 21 of the Betfred Super League in August.

Round 21 fixtures will be accessible via Sky Sports+, starting with the exclusive coverage of the St Helens versus Salford Red Devils fixture on Thursday August 8*.

Fixtures announced today between August 1-11 will also include a local derby between the 2024 and 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup winners, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards – which was postponed from its original date in February because of Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, and will now be played at The Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday August 6.

Leigh and Wigan will both play their Round 20 fixtures on Thursday August 1 to maximise their recovery and preparation time for that match – Leigh at Castleford Tigers, and Wigan at home to Huddersfield Giants, in another match that has been selected for exclusive coverage by Sky Sports.

The second exclusive pick from Round 20 is on Friday August 2, with Play-Off contenders Warrington Wolves and Hull KR meeting for the third time this season – when Sam Burgess’s Wolves will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins, but Willie Peters’ Robins will have other ideas.

Sky’s second exclusive pick from Round 21, following the Saints-Salford match on Thursday August 8, is the heavyweight clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on the afternoon of Saturday August 10 (kick-off 3pm).

Sky Sports will continue to provide live coverage of every Betfred Super League fixture – with fans accessing content via Sky Sports+ from August 8.

SuperLeague+, the global, direct-to-consumer streaming service launched by RL Commercial ahead of the start of the season, will also continue to offer live coverage of the four games in each round not selected by Sky Sports for exclusive coverage – as well as the rearranged Wigan-Leigh match – with delayed coverage of Sky’s exclusive picks.

Round 20

Thursday 1 Aug

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) – excl Sky Sports

Friday 2 Aug

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm) – excl Sky Sports

Sat 3 Aug

Hull FC v St Helens (3pm)

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5:30pm)

Sunday 4 Aug

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Round 2 (rearranged match)

Tuesday 6 Aug

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Round 21

Thursday 8 Aug

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm) – excl SkySports+

Friday 9 Aug

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Saturday 10 Aug

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm) – excl SkySports+

Sunday 11 Aug

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm)

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast