Leeds Rhinos confirm venue change and kick-off time for Challenge Cup fixture

LEEDS RHINOS will host Wests Warriors from the Southern Conference League in the Third Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup at AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday 8th February, kick off 12 noon.

Wests Warriors booked their spot in the Third Round with victory over the British Army last Saturday.

Originally, the Rhinos were due to travel away in this round of the competition, but the clubs have worked together to enable to community club to travel to Headingley Stadium, the host of the first ever Challenge Cup Final in 1897, for this historic clash.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Wests Warriors to AMT Headingley.

“I know from speaking to their team management, that the chance to play here was a big motivation for them against the Army last weekend. We are helping them with their logistics for the weekend including travel and the team will stay at the Headingley Lodge at the stadium.

“It should be a unique occasion for the sport and a memorable one for all involved.”