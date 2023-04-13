Warrington Wolves linked with three forwards to replace Thomas Mikaele including ex-Featherstone Rovers man

WARRINGTON WOLVES are being linked with three forwards in their bid to replace Gold Coast Titans’ new signing Thomas Mikaele.

According to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells, the Wolves are being linked with a move for Parramatta Eels forward Makahesi Makatoa, Penrith Panthers’ Scott Sorensen and St George Illawarra Dragons star Josh Kerr.

English rugby league fans will have heard of Makatoa from his time at Featherstone Rovers, where he impressed the West Yorkshire club’s supporters with his direct style of running and impressive offload ability.

Now 30 years of age, the Cook Islands international has registered 34 appearances for the Eels since joining the club in 2021.

Prior to his move to Featherstone alongside former head coach Ryan Carr, Makatoa had actually not made a top-flight appearance in either hemisphere, with the rampaging forward having played for the Mount Pritchard Mounties in the New South Wales Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Sorensen, meanwhile, is of great pedigree having been a part of the Panthers’ Grand Final-winning squad in the past two seasons.

In fact, the 30-year-old front-rower has made almost 50 appearances for the Blue Mountain side since joining the club back in 2021 after spells with Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks. He also has one cap for New Zealand.

And last but not least, Josh Kerr has played his entire NRL career so far with the Dragons, registering 59 appearances since debuting back in 2019.

Kerr has also played five times for the Indigenous All Stars, but will perhaps excite the Wolves more given he is just 27 years of age.