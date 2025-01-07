Two Huddersfield Giants stars reveal what they would change about rugby league

AT Huddersfield Giants’ recent media day, we asked two of their players – Tom Burgess and Matty English – what they would change about rugby league as things stand.

With Burgess, who has just recently signed a three-year deal with the Giants following a decade in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs, he wanted to see more common sense being applied to head contact.

“I see it too many times now with the head collision rule that people making the contact with the head is purely accidental,” Burgess told League Express.

“I’d love to see a bit more common sense on the accidental head collision because it is a contact sport. Players will come together and things like that happen.

“I’ve seen players get sinbinned or sent off for stuff that isn’t intentional. If you are running into each other and someone hits your shoulder, I see that as accidental.”

For fellow Huddersfield prop Matty English, he wants to see a return of the scrums.

“For me, I would bring back scrums. I used to love that little break in the middle!

“They wanted a quicker game. Spending a lot of money onTV and getting as much action on the screens was the ideal goal.

“So when we started to take two to three minutes at the scrum and walk in, they got rid of it!

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast