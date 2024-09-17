Salford Red Devils signing flop stars in Grand Final win

SALFORD RED DEVILS signing flop, David Nofoaluma, starred in the Glebe Dirty Reds’ Grand Final win in the Ron Massey Cup over the weekend.

The Reds overcame the Wentworthville Magpies, 19-6, over the weekend, with Nofoaluma – who made just two appearances for the Red Devils earlier this season – grabbing two tries.

The 30-year-old signed for the Red Devils on a one-year deal following his controversial exit from NRL side Wests Tigers.

Despite being a Wests veteran, the 30-year-old was loaned out to the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2022 NRL season before reportedly being told by new Tigers head coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn’t play first-grade with the club again.

Nofoaluma was then released following a second breach of his contract, with Salford the grateful recipients.

He made the move to Salford but departed after just two appearances.

“I played 11 years of my NRL career here so it’s still part of me – I have a lot of history here,” Nofoaluma told nswrl.com.au.

“To be able to come here and play a grand final with Glebe Dirty Reds, we all had something individual to play for.

“The thing I like about this group is that each player, especially the young ones, were keen to learn off us experience players.

“They ask questions and that’s what you want. We all did this as a team.”

Other members of the Reds side include ex-Catalans Dragons and London Broncos centre Dean Whare whilst former Hull FC forward Kane Evans missed the Grand Final win.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast