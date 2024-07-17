Matt Peet on why Adam Keighran ban was overturned and why Ryan Hampshire hasn’t been playing for Wigan Warriors

MATT PEET has revealed why Adam Keighran’s one-match ban has been overturned following an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Keighran was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift in the aftermath of Wigan Warriors’ 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants and was thus handed a one-match ban.

However, the Warriors were successful at a Tribunal last night and Peet has revealed why.

“We challenged the charge itself,” Peet said.

“There was a lot going on in that tackle, it was a messy tackle with extra Wigan players and Saints players getting involved.

“We felt it was unfair to pin it all on Adam and we made a strong case.”

Meanwhile, that fixture saw Jack Farrimond partner Harry Smith in the halves with Zach Eckersley at fullback, leaving a number of people questioning where Ryan Hampshire was.

Now Peet has revealed that Hampshire has been nursing knee injury in recent weeks, but a loan move could be forthcoming before the end of the season.

“It might come to a loan move eventually but he has been nursing a knee injury. He had an injection last week on the same day as the game,” Peet said.

“We are going into a period of where we have games coming thick and fast. We have three games in just over a week coming up with the Leigh game.

“Ryan is someone we need to keep in the mix in the next month or so.”

