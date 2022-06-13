Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity stars banned by match review panel

St Helens forward James Bell is among three Super League players banned by the match review panel following last weekend’s fixtures.

Bell has been handed a one-match suspension for Grade A dangerous contact during Saints’ win over Hull KR.

It means he will be sidelined for the Super League leaders’ next match following the international break, at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Salford Red Devils centre Tim Lafai and Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino have also been suspended for one game, meaning they will miss the clash between the two clubs a week on Sunday.

Lafai has been banned for Grade B other contrary behaviour following Salford’s defeat to Wigan Warriors, while Lino has been punished for a Grade B high tackle.

The panel also handed charges but no bans to Hull FC’s Josh Griffin, St Helens’ Morgan Knowles and Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai for Grade A dangerous contact, and to Toulouse Olympique’s Andrew Dixon for a Grade A trip.