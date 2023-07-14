Adam Milner admits his time at Castleford Tigers didn’t end the way he would have liked as he reflects on “extremely emotional” exit

IF you cut Adam Milner in half, he would bleed black and amber.

Now though, it is claret and gold that is slowly seeping into his blood following a mid-season move to the Huddersfield Giants.

Though Milner is enjoying his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, the loose-forward has admitted that it was incredibly emotional leaving Castleford, a club he played over 300 games for in a 13-year period.

“It’s a different environment, with different faces, a different coaching team and players,” Milner said.

“Every time I’ve put the new jersey on it doesn’t quite feel right but after wearing black and amber for 13 plus years. It will take a while to get over it. I still refer to Cas as us and we, but a few more games at Huddersfield and I’m sure it will all change!

“I remember it was a funny old time because when I found out about it, it was the week before the Challenge Cup week.

“I remember saying to Andy Last that if things progressed in the move to Huddersfield that I didn’t want to be potentially cup tied, that ruled me out of the game for Cas and then when I did move, it was Huddersfield against Cas the following week and I was ineligible to play.

“I got told of the week of that game to stay away from the club. It was the Saturday; I might have done a captain’s run and I could feel myself holding back the emotions on the field.

“I felt like a spare part on the training session, I didn’t want to hang around and say my goodbyes because I knew it would be emotional.

“I grabbed my stuff and went into the coffee room and I had to hold back the tears. It was a ten-minute journey to my home in Fairburn and I couldn’t hold back the tears anymore. I was absolutely devastated, it was an emotional time. I found it so tough.

“It wasn’t how I would have liked to have left it at Cas, I was extremely emotional. That’s rugby league.

“I can’t hold no grudges against the club, that’s professional sport. I knew two or three years ago my time was coming to an end but it didn’t end how I wanted it to.”

The Tigers themselves are in a predicament at present, sitting second bottom in the Super League table.

For Milner, he hopes his former club can turn it around.

“It’s a difficult time, I’d like to think they’ve got enough within the club to keep them alive and to survive this year.

“I think that is the ultimate aim this year, just to keep them afloat. It’s getting close with Wakefield picking up wins but I think everyone knew they would they always seem to come good at the back end of the season.

“It’s a pressure situation but they’ve got a massive fanbase that will help the boys pick up some wins at home. I’d like to think there is enough quality to keep them away from the bottom.