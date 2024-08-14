Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos exit, the coaching style he prefers and difference between Paul Rowley and other coaches

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Nene Macdonald has admitted that his new club are ‘a breath of fresh air’ after a turbulent few years.

Macdonald joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season after just one year at the Leigh Leopards.

Despite impressing greatly in his 20 appearances with the Rhinos, the Papua New Guinea international left the Headingley club under a cloud towards the back end of last year after his partner fell pregnant.

Securing a release from his Rhinos’ contract, Macdonald later went on to sign for Salford – and he is loving every minute.

“It’s been great, it’s been a breath of fresh air going off the past few years,” Macdonald told League Express.

“I think I was unsettled at Leeds. I went from Leigh to Leeds very quickly when I didn’t leave on the best of terms at Leeds.

“I have found a home for myself at Salford with a great coaching staff and crew.”

So what does he like about head coach Paul Rowley so much?

“He has been great and outside of coaching he is a great person too. He is someone that looks after you off the field and that goes a long for playing for someone – especially if they check in on you and the family.

“All of the staff and players do that. I had a similar coach to him with Allan McGregor at the St George Illawarra Dragons and I played my best footy there.

“Me personally as a player, I don’t want to speak for everyone else, when someone is making sure everything is alright off the field then it makes me want to a bit for them on the field.

“Getting coached and mentored that way, I respond better than to someone who is a bit stricter.”

