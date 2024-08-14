Super League clubs circle London Broncos outside back

SUPER LEAGUE clubs are circling London Broncos outside back Hakim Miloudi, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The French centre has become one of the Broncos’ most potent attacking weapons during the 2024 Super League season after signing a one-year deal with the club prior to the campaign.

However, with the Broncos set to lose their place in Super League, it is no surprise that a number of their out-of-contract players have been commanding interest from around the top flight.

Hooker Bill Leyland, for example, will be a Hull KR player next season, whilst Miloudi is piquing the interest of numerous Super League clubs after once more showcasing his talents in the top flight.

The 31-year-old has played 16 games for the Broncos in 2024 and currently leads the Super League charts for the most offloads in the competition.

Miloudi is no stranger to Super League, having played 16 games for Hull FC between 2017 and 2019 and then enjoying a short stint with the Toronto Wolfpack before their demise in 2020.

