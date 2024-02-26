Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley sets ball rolling for player action with invitation for Super League captains

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Ryan Brierley has set the ball rolling for player action and representation with an open invitation sent to all Super League captains.

Much has been made of the crackdown of head contact in the opening two rounds of Super League, with Friday night’s clash between Hull FC and Warrington Wolves seemingly bringing things to a literal head following Fa’amanu Brown’s red card.

Brown was sent off for an accidental head clash with the Wolves’ Ben Currie, with fans inside and outside the Halliwell Jones Stadium perplexed at the decision.

The move for a representative players’ union had already gained pace with the likes of St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Huddersfield Giants’ Adam Clune outlining their desire to see such a body.

However, the call for greater representation has dominated social media over the weekend, with Brierley outlining his desire to get all 12 Super League captains on a Zoom call to come up with points that they can approach the RFL with.

Brierley posted on X: “It’s not just about the head contact situation. It’s about all aspects of the game I feel we should have a voice on. It’s just a start, but let’s get 12 captains on a zoom call and have a conversation and let’s take some points to the RFL and see where it takes us.

“Will reach out to all 12 captains over the next week and any player that wants to join the zoom call reach out for sure. I think for now, everyone put there attention into supporting this weekends games. Hopefully we can come up with a solution.”

The fallout and debate from this is likely to continue to rage on in the upcoming weeks and months as both sides aim to come up with a permanent solution.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.