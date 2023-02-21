Salford Red Devils star Tim Lafai explains how Super League move came about

TIM LAFAI has become one of the most destructive players in Super League since making the move to the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2022 season.

With the ability to make a miracle offload whilst taking three men in a tackle, Lafai’s attacking prowess has become one of Salford’s main attacking threats.

But, defensively too the Samoan international has impressed with his big hits and desire to help his teammates.

What makes that even more impressive is the fact that he is just enjoying himself as a player under Paul Rowley.

“I’m just out here living my best life,” Lafai said on the Super League Show.

“I’m doing what I love again and if it brings a smile to the people and makes them feel a certain way that’s fine by me.

“I’m out there just doing the best for my team and my club.”

Lafai, who made the move to Salford back in 2022, explained how he almost gave rugby league up before the Red Devils came calling.

“I was doing construction work, doing a bit of traffic control and labouring here and there.

“It was anything I could get to provide for my family and I was just about to give rugby league up. There was nothing in the NRL and I didn’t really think of Super League.

“And then luckily enough Super League came up and my agent said Salford are willing to sign you and I thought I’d give it a crack.”