Toulouse Olympique name new signing in squad to face Wigan Warriors

New Toulouse Olympique signing Ellis Robson is in contention to make his debut for the visit of Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

The inclusion of the forward, who has joined on a one-month loan from Warrington Wolves, is the only change to the Toulouse squad named for their defeat to Robson’s parent club last week.

Junior Vaivai drops out after missing last week’s tie, while Toulouse remain whiteout Latrell Schaumkel (knee), Mathieu Jussaume (ankle), Harrison Hansen (shoulder), Dom Peyroux (thigh), James Cunningham (hamstring) and the suspended Joseph Paulo.

Wigan have named the same 21-man squad for the third consecutive week, although coach Matt Peet has already confirmed that Abbas Miski will make his debut against Toulouse.

Ethan Havard and Bevan French are travelling with the squad for the week-long trip to France, with Catalans Dragons to come the following Saturday, though neither are ready to play in the coming weeks.

The Warriors also remain without Iain Thornley (ankle).

Toulouse Olympique v Wigan Warriors – Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday 5pm (GMT)

Toulouse: 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot, – Ellis Robson.

Wigan: 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill.